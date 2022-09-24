Sioux City Council mulls $340K plan to expand bus service

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City council members are slated to discuss the possibility of approving a $340,000 transit budget plan in fiscal year 2023, during their Monday meeting, in order to fund additional services recommended by a transit mobility study.

The funds, if approved, will cover an additional southern route and the pilot test period of extending service for one hour each day for all routes.

Sioux City Transit has been working with SRF Consulting Group to conduct a mobility study to identify potential changes to current service options, according to city documents.

Sioux City Transit currently provides service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit staff would like to conduct a pilot test of extending service for one hour each day for a period of three months, at which time performance measures will be evaluated. The projected cost of for the test period is $65,000, according to the documents.

The documents state that staff will come back to the council to request any additional funds to make the extra hour permanent or as an on demand service, depending on the results of the pilot period.

Another focus of the study was airport route limitations. The study recommended adding an additional route, which would allow Sioux City Transit to better serve businesses and customers in the southern portion of the city. In order to accomplish this, the current airport route would be refreshed and a route that will encompass parts of Morningside will be added. That route would also have a transfer point at the Singing Hills Walmart.

Funding will cover the cost of operating the buses, fuel and maintenance costs, and labor costs for the motor coach operators.

City staff are also requesting one additional full-time motor coach operator position and one part-time to fulltime driver, as part of the overall operating costs. The projected cost is $275,000 annually, according to the documents.