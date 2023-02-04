SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, during an operating budget session Saturday, discussed the possibility of adding four additional full-time police officer positions in FY 2024.

The Sioux City Police Department, which is allocated 127 full-time officers, is currently experiencing "burnouts really heavy," according to Police Chief Rex Mueller. He said the department is dealing with half a dozen injuries, as well as three retirements next week.

"We have people that are considering leaving the department just because of the workload that we place on them, the increased expectations," Mueller said.

The City Council began its review of the proposed $193.5 million FY 2024 operating budget at the special meeting in the Council Chambers.

The operating budget is used to fund a wide variety of services. Public safety, which includes the police and fire departments, accounts for the bulk of the operating expenditures, or 31%. The next largest segments are 18% for utilities and 16% for public works.

City Finance Director Teresa Fitch told the council that four additional police officers would cost homeowners $5.85 per $100,000 of value.

Mueller said the staffing challenges the department is dealing with are due to both expected and unexpected losses, as well as a difficult recruiting climate.

"When things like Memphis are happening, that really makes people question coming into this profession, so we need to be very aggressive at bringing the best people to come here and work in Sioux City," Mueller said, referencing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Mueller said the department will lose a quarter to a third of its staff in the next several years. He said those who came on during a "huge hiring blitz" in the early 90s have been working for 26 to 29 years and are looking to get out of the profession.

Mueller noted that there's a delay in hiring due to pre-academy, academy and field training. He said new officers can’t function solo for nearly a year.

"We need to replace those people and we want to have a workforce ready to go so that our citizens don't feel that transition – that the services are maintained. But, we understand the need to be fiscally responsible," he said.

Councilman Matthew O'Kane acknowledged that the department is "bare bones, right now" and said he has heard members of the public say the city needs more officers on the streets.

"If somebody calls and says, 'You know, I had this stolen,' and it doesn't add up to that $1,000 or whatever that limit it, they still deserve the right to meet with a police officer. There still needs to be an investigation, in my opinion," O'Kane said. "I don't think that there's any small call in our community. I think we need to make sure that people feel safe."

The council is expected to further discuss the matter at a budget wrap-up session slated for Feb. 15.

The city's total proposed budget for FY 2024 is $303.8 million. The operating budget comprises $193.5 million, the first year of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) $66.1 million and debt service $44.1 million of the total proposed budget.

"This year, the budget did decrease in totality by $22 million. A majority of that is the CIP budget. Again, we talked about that being funded by the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)," Fitch told the council. "And, the debt service has reduced significantly, as has the operating budget."

The City of Sioux City's budgeting process is being impacted by a state error that created a shortfall in expected revenue for Iowa's cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.

If the Iowa Legislature passes a bill to correct the error, the City of Sioux City would see its tax levy increase from $15.41 to $15.76, which is about $655,000, according to Fitch.

"If we kept it a flat levy based on the rollback amount, we actually would see a larger impact on our residents and less of an impact on our business owners," Fitch said. "You can see that there'll be a $36 per $100,000 evaluation for homeowners and $88 for commercial owners. Now, with the levy changes and the rollback difference, we actually see a reduction in the levy impact or the impact on residential to $24 and an increase to commercial of $119 per $100,000 valuation."