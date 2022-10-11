Sioux City Council nixes pet ordinance proposal from agenda

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to delete from its agenda the second reading of an ordinance that would have treated other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats.

"Public input has been very negative on this," Assistant City Attorney Steven Postolka told the council, before recommending the item be deleted.

If it had been approved, the ordinance would have expand the definition of "domestic animals" to any species that "normally is bred, raised, and is accustomed to live in or about human habitation." The list of domesticated animals would have included, but not been limited to, dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, ferrets, and birds.

The city currently allows no more than three dogs or cats, with a limit on no more than two of the same species. For example, residents can own two dogs and one cat or two cats and one dog.

"We do have tools in terms of if keeping pets is a danger to public health. Obviously, we have our inspections ordinances, red tag ordinances, things of that nature," Postolka told the council. "If we have a situation, as occurred previously, where there's a large number of snakes at a residential complex and they're being bred for profit, zoning laws would come into play there, too."

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council voted in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of the ordinance. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters casting "no" votes. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

The new household limits on pets were proposed after 58 snakes were removed from a townhouse at 4624 Harrison St. on July 11. Animal control officers took them after one of the 50 ball pythons escaped from an enclosure in Parker Moos' home and the owner of the adjoining townhouse found it in her garage and called police. Ball pythons are among the species classified under city code as dangerous animals, and are not permitted within city limits.

On July 26, authorities returned 50 ball pythons to Moos, who found a temporary home for them at a rural residence near Lawton, Iowa. He previously told The Journal he still has three king snakes and about a dozen corn snakes at his townhouse. Such non-venomous snakes are both permitted under city code.

In other action

The Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda, approved a subordination agreement, which will allow a Georgia-based developer to obtain the necessary financing needed to transform the former Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center into an upscale downtown senior living facility.

Chris Myres, economic development specialist for the city, previously told The Journal that there is an old development agreement on the property and that Heritage Bank won't provide Amera SL of Sioux City financing for the project unless the subordination agreement is approved.

According to city documents, on Sept. 21, 2015, the city council entered into a development agreement with Star Hospitality, LLC, the former owner of the property. The agreement conveyed the city-owned former escalator atrium space to Star Hospitality and required that they invest $160,000 to improve the space and maintain it as a functional portion of the hotel.

"Only very minor renovations were made to the atrium space prior to the hotel property's sale to Amera SL of Sioux City, LLC. Due to lack of maintenance, the atrium space is now in a state of extreme disrepair," the documents stated.