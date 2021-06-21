Sioux City Council OKs application for $400K grant for riverfront development

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to authorize the Parks and Recreation Department's application for a $400,000 Gilchrist Foundation grant to help fund phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park riverfront development project.

In 2019, the foundation gave the city $100,000 for the project.

The council, in May, awarded a $3.7 million contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for the public improvement project. However, due to the available funding on the bid date, the council voted to only move forward with construction of the base bid and the Floyd Shelter.

"Although the council voted to move forward with the bid, there remains a funding deficit of $50,000," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore wrote in the proposed grant request. "Additionally, several items were not included in the construction bid that were programmed to be purchased and installed separately for the the project to include: site furnishings for the shelters and park signage."

According to the grant request, the funding would support the construction of Virginia Shelter, the design and purchase of park information and education signage, the purchase of site furnishing for the park shelters, as well as the $50,000 bid deficit.