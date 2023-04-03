SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is slated to loan a Woodbine, Iowa, developer $450,000 in HOME/American Rescue Plan Act funding for the construction of apartments for the homeless.

The City Council, by approving its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted a resolution of intent to enter into an agreement with Arch Icon Development for the purpose of providing a 0%, 20-year cash flow forgivable loan for the construction of three apartments, which would be set aside for the homeless for 15 years. Arch Icon intends to construct its $8 million Asher Apartments development on a vacant lot adjacent to the Everett School Apartments at 1300 W. Third St.

"These funds are contingent on Arch Icon receiving local housing tax credits, so we'll know that later this year," Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid told the council. "We felt this is responding to a need in our community, having more permanent, supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness."

The Asher would offer five one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom apartments. The apartments would rent for $600 (1 bed), $825 (2 bed) and $925 (3 bed) a month on average.

Arch Icon will be applying to the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) for low income housing tax credits as the major source of funding for the development. The IFA awards points to developments with community funding contributions as a "boost in funding" for developments serving the homeless, according to city documents.

Each apartment would have a washer and dryer, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Three fully accessible apartments, a leasing office and separate office for case management would round out the first floor. Heartland Counseling Services has been chosen to provide supportive services to homeless individuals and families at the Asher for 15 years.

"Financially, it works well. They seem to be a great partner," Darin Smith, principal for Arch Icon, said of Heartland Counseling Services. "They'll have a space on site."

The development would also include a playground and 45 parking stalls.

"It's much needed in the community. It's a great step for us to move forward in assisting our homeless and getting as many in permanent situations as we can. And, I like the location," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said.

Arch Icon renovated the Central High School Annex into the Aberdeen Apartments and the Everett Elementary School Building into an apartment complex.