Sioux City Council opts to delete lease of Riverside Sports Complex from agenda

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda, so that city staff can make changes to the lease agreement.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the resolution's wording is inaccurate. He said the Hesse Foundation, which the resolution states is doing business as the Arena Sports Academy, never led the city staff to believe that it would operate and manage little league programs at the complex.

The request from the Hesse Foundation coincides with Siouxland Youth Athletics giving notice to the city that it wants to terminate its lease agreement with the city for the complex effective Nov. 1.

"They want to use it for programming and for tournaments, but not specifically for little league," Salvatore said of the Hesse Foundation.

Mayor Bob Scott wondered if the Arena Sports Academy and Hesse Foundation are one in the same and asked, "Who is the lease to?"

Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, told Scott the Hesse Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is affiliated with the Arena.

"What the Hesse Foundation does is fundraises throughout the course of the year to bring in certain events to the community, while also scholarshiping kids in the community for different programs," he explained. "The Hesse Foundation is actually the one the owns the lease with the Long Lines Recreation Center, right now, and is looking to do so with the fields, as well."

Scott told Cooper that, historically, the city has rented fields to nonprofits, but not to for-profit organizations.

"But, I don't care if the rest of the council wants to do it that way. I just don't think it's fair to give money to a for-profit organization when it comes to parks and rec funding," Scott said. "... We don't have enough money for the little league programs that are nonprofit."

The Hesse Foundation is currently renting Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor from the city, but the facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease.

"One hundred percent of the profits that we have generated thus far from the Long Lines auditorium have either been invested back into the facility itself, or utilized through scholarships for children in the community for various programing," Cooper said. "I understand the concern when a for-profit gets involved. That's not the case here. We will do the same with the fields."

In December 2019, the Arena opened a youth sports complex in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space was turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms.