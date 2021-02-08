Sioux City Council passes first reading of snow emergency ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward an ordinance Monday that would prohibit parking on posted snow emergency routes any time there is two or more inches of snow accumulation, even if a snow emergency has not been declared.

The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on first reading, with Mayor Bob Scott casting the lone "no" vote. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

The ordinance places the public on notice about parking until an announcement is made via press release and/or on the city's website.

Before the vote, Councilman Pete Groetken asked who determines if there's two inches of snow or more, if the mayor doesn't declare a snow emergency.

City Attorney Nicole DuBois told him that would be based on measurements taken at Sioux Gateway Airport.

"I'd just think there would be a little confusion," Groetken said. "I think it's the right thing to do, I really do."

The day before snow is projected to fall, City Manager Bob Padmore said city staff will post notations on the city's social media channels and also send an alert via CodeRED, an emergency alert platform.