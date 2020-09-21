Sioux City Council passes measure "strongly encouraging the use of face coverings"

Over the last three days, more than 200 positive cases have been reported, including 100 alone on Saturday.

Woodbury County is currently the 10th highest county in positivity rates in Iowa, at 15.1 percent, while eight of the top 10 in the state are in Northwest Iowa.

The mask issue was a late addition to the weekly council meeting, and it was presented as a resolution.

The city for weeks has required masks in city-owned buildings. However, Jeremy Pigg, who presented the petition on Sept. 14, said the signers want a broader city requirement for wearing masks in public places and stores, or at least that the council strongly recommended that.

The council members since July have said they don't have legal authority to require masks, per Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.

However, since that time, several other large cities in Iowa passed mask mandates, including with Cedar Falls becoming the latest on Sept. 9, joining a list that includes Ames, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Waterloo and Muscatine. The Sioux City Council members have said they didn't want to go to that extent.

