Sioux City Council passes measure strongly encouraging use of face coverings

SIOUX CITY -- One week ago, people presented a petition with more than 300 signatures urging the Sioux City Council to strongly recommend use of masks due to spread of the novel coronavirus in the city, and on Monday the council members unanimously took that action.
Several of the five council members noted that even an encouragement rather than strict requirement to wear masks would be unpopular with a segment of the city residents, noting the question of whether or not to wear masks during the pandemic has become a culture war and also has political overtones.
"No question, we will get hate mail, because the community is so divided," Mayor Bob Scott said.
Councilman Dan Moore said a key reason to strongly recommend the mask wearing is because the positivity rate of the virus has more than doubled beyond the 6 percent range six weeks ago in early August.
"We are in trouble with the positivity rate," Moore said.
Over the last three days, more than 200 positive cases have been reported in Woodbury County, including 100 alone on Saturday. Woodbury County is currently the 10th highest county in positivity rates in Iowa, at 15.2 percent, while eight of the top 10 in the state are in Northwest Iowa.
The mask issue was a late addition to the weekly council meeting, and it was presented as a resolution. It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks "to slow the spread" of the virus.
At the meeting, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said people are getting "COVID fatigue," while some do not see the efficacy of masks or believe the number of cases are overstated.
Councilman Alex Watters related the story of a friend who was upset with the city in late spring announcing that swimming pools would stay closed in 2020, a decision that was later converted to them opening, although with reduced capacity numbers.
Watters said the woman was emphatic that such precautionary measures were unnecessary.
"She died on Saturday, due to COVID. She just had her first grandchild," Watters said.
He added, "This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a public health issue."
The city for weeks has required masks in city-owned buildings. However, Jeremy Pigg, who presented the petition on Sept. 14, said the signers want a broader city requirement for wearing masks in public places and stores, or at least that the council strongly recommend that.
The council members since July have said they don't have legal authority to require masks, per Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds saying local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.
However, since that time, several other large cities in Iowa have passed mask mandates, including Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine and Waterloo. The Sioux City Council members have said they don't want to go to that extent.
City Manager Bob Padmore said Police Chief Rex Mueller said Monday that officers who see people without masks will hand out some to be worn. Also in the meeting, it was said that Cindy Waitt, who had been involved in the petition drive, would donate thousands of masks to the city.
The resolution does not apply only to people wearing masks, but also "businesses are encouraged to do their part by implementing safety protocols so that customers feel safe."
