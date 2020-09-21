Sioux City Council passes measure strongly encouraging use of face coverings

"She died on Saturday, due to COVID. She just had her first grandchild," Watters said.

He added, "This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a public health issue."

The city for weeks has required masks in city-owned buildings. However, Jeremy Pigg, who presented the petition on Sept. 14, said the signers want a broader city requirement for wearing masks in public places and stores, or at least that the council strongly recommend that.

The council members since July have said they don't have legal authority to require masks, per Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds saying local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.

However, since that time, several other large cities in Iowa have passed mask mandates, including Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine and Waterloo. The Sioux City Council members have said they don't want to go to that extent.