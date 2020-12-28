Sioux City Council passes second reading of amended fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- All that remains is one more Sioux City Council vote in order to hold private landowners liable for fireworks violations occurring on their property, even if someone else discharged the fireworks.
The council voted 4 to 1 Monday in favor of the second reading of ordinance changes that would add a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. As he did for the first reading, Councilman Pete Groetken cast the lone "no" vote.
Groetken has questioned how the revised ordinance could be enforced and whether it would really solve the problem for pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents who have complained about the unpredictable loud bangs and screeches.
Since three readings are required before any ordinance can pass, the changes won't be in effect for the New Year's holiday, one of two times annually when fireworks can be legally discharged within city limits.
The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks two to three weeks before and after the July Fourth and New Year's Eve holidays.
No discussion was held on the matter before the vote, but during the council concerns portion of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore encouraged residents to keep safety, their surroundings and the importance of obeying the ordinance in mind.
"I still have confidence that we'll all do the right thing," Moore said. "... It's extremely important that you can all prove to us that we can do this, because I anticipate we'll review what we'll be doing for July 3 and 4."
Under the current ordinance, direct violators are charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property. The revised ordinance adds fines for property owners of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.
In other action
The council voted unanimously to amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.
The council passed all three readings of an ordinance that will increase the 2021 rates for South Sioux City by 8.5 percent and Dakota Dunes' rates by 4.6 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2020 was $123,845.47, according to city documents.