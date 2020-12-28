Sioux City Council passes second reading of amended fireworks ordinance

The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks two to three weeks before and after the July Fourth and New Year's Eve holidays.

No discussion was held on the matter before the vote, but during the council concerns portion of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore encouraged residents to keep safety, their surroundings and the importance of obeying the ordinance in mind.

"I still have confidence that we'll all do the right thing," Moore said. "... It's extremely important that you can all prove to us that we can do this, because I anticipate we'll review what we'll be doing for July 3 and 4."

Under the current ordinance, direct violators are charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property. The revised ordinance adds fines for property owners of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

In other action

The council voted unanimously to amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

The council passed all three readings of an ordinance that will increase the 2021 rates for South Sioux City by 8.5 percent and Dakota Dunes' rates by 4.6 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2020 was $123,845.47, according to city documents.