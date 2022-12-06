 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIOUX CITY YOUTH SPORTS

Sioux City Council pushes back vote on leasing of Riverside Sports Complex

Kevin Negaard of The Miracle League of Sioux City has a catch with a group of East Middle School students at the Miracle League's complex in Sioux City's Riverside Park. Negaard played catch with the students as part of his "Wanna Have a Catch" fundraising efforts for the league to play catch with someone every day.

SIOUX CITY — Although a review team selected Westside Little League over the Hesse Foundation to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex, Sioux City leaders expressed hope that the two entities can create a partnership that could be a "gamechanger" for children playing youth sports in the community. 

"I have all the confidence and faith in Westside Little League and the Hesse Foundation that this can happen. I think we're going to see it happen. And, I think it's going to be one of the finest things that this community has ever seen," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said Monday. 

The City Council voted to defer for two weeks a vote on a resolution accepting a lease agreement from Westside Little League to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in October that it wants to terminate its agreement with the city to lease the complex.

"We do want to try to do everything we can to get an agreement that works for everybody," Mayor Bob Scott said. 

On Nov. 14, the council voted to authorize staff to invite proposals to lease the property. Westside Little League and the Hesse Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Arena Sports Academy, submitted proposals. The Hesse Foundation is currently renting Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor from the city, but the facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease. A review team evaluated both proposals and ultimately selected Westside Little League to lease the complex.

"Westside Little League was recommended based on the following factors: spirit of cooperation among various organizations to provide softball programming, willingness to support the Hesse Foundation on their programming needs and affordability of programming," said Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, who noted that he met with both parties on Monday to discuss partnership opportunities. "It was kind of interesting that both parties didn't realize that the other party was doing softball programming, so there's more conversations that probably need to be had about softball programming."

Salvatore said both sides appear to still want to be the primary maintainer of the complex. Whomever the council chooses to lease the complex will operate and manage it, as well as programming, from Dec. 19, 2022 to Dec. 19, 2023. Either party may terminate the lease agreement without cause by providing 30 days written notice to the other party.

The city will grant the lessee the right to operate and maintain a portion of the complex in a smoke free manner and concession facilities for the sale of various goods. The lessee chosen will also be responsible for scheduling of the fields for practices, league play and tournaments, according to the documents.

Justin Sanders, president of Westside Little League, said his meeting with Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, went "very well."

"We might have differences on how this process is going to work. But, I think in the end, we both have the same goals," he said.

In the spirit of cooperation, Cooper said there are "other conversations that need to be had here in the days to come." He said the Hesse Foundation is "extremely willing" to work with the Little League of Sioux City. 

"I am a product of Morningside Little League. My father has coached Little League for like the last 30 years. We've sponsored Little League teams. We're huge advocates of Little League. My kid plays Little League," he said. "We want nothing more than to help lift up Little League in our area." 

Scenes from Sioux City's annual Kingdom of Riverssance festival at Riverside Park.
City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

