Sioux City Council says not to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park

SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park.

The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore casting the lone vote in favor of the project, which the city's engineer estimated would cost $433,727.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the city last year budgeted around $135,000 to cover the replacement of 770 seats. Those seats were supposed to arrive in August, but Salvatore said they are "still in production." Now, he said the seats won't get here until January and won't be installed until next spring.

"We're just doing the lower bowl right now. We saved a little bit of money, but not enough of the money to cover all of this," Salvatore told the council. "That would have to be covered during the CIP process."

In April, Explorers owner John Roost told The Journal the team might not play in the city-owned Lewis & Clark Park this season if the city didn't replace all 3,070 box and general admission seats. Roost said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. The Explorers' home opener went on as scheduled on May 17.

"I realize we had some issues this spring with that, but those issues are not so great for me that I want to do this out of sequence," Mayor Bob Scott said before the vote. "This project for the additional seating should go through the (Capital Improvement Program) hearings just like every other one. We rarely move project up."

Salvatore said waiting for CIP hearings would delay installation of 2,300 more seats until after the 2023 season.

City officials have told Roost they don't have sufficient funds to replace all of the seats this year, but have offered to do so in phases over several years.

"I know that we had plans to address the seating. It was, a little more like you said, Mayor, extended out," Councilman Alex Watters said. "If there are serious concerns, we do it incrementally -- a portion at a time. I would love to pack the stands every single game. But, every seat is not being used every game. If you did a section at a time and blocked it off, that would make more financial sense."

Scott asked Salvatore how many of the seats at the ballpark broke this year. Salvatore told him some of the seats broke, but that he doesn't have an exact number.

As The Journal first reported on April 14, Roost sent a letter to Scott and the four City Council members in which he again asked the city to replace all of the parks plastic seats, which he described as being in "serious and poor condition."

During a follow-up interview on May 2, Roost told The Journal by phone that the seat problem is "not a new problem" and dates back to when Paul Eckert was the city manager. Roost said he has been personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium.