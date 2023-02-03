SIOUX CITY — For the sixth time since 1993, the process to renew Downtown Partners’ taxing district for another five years is underway.

The Planning and Zoning Commission green-lighted the district in December. The Sioux City Council is expected to discuss renewal at its weekly meeting on Monday.

Downtown Partners is an organization that promotes business interests in the historic core of the city. The organization, which has two full-time staff members, operates through a Self Supported Municipal Improvement District (SSMID), in which property owners pay an extra tax to fund the organization’s budget.

Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said there will be no change to the size of the SSMID this go-around or to its maximum tax levy, which is $2.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Downtown Partners currently has a budget of roughly $352,000, which funds improvements, marketing and other expenses.

“I think we’ve had a really big business focus in the last couple years, as you’ll see with all the new development downtown — more with storefront grants and our rent relief program to try to recruit business and also make facades look good with that money,” Cote said. “So, really trying to focus on aesthetics and targeting business recruitment.”

In 2018, the SSMID boundary was expanded, but the levy was not increased at that time, either. Doxx Warehouse Bar and the Virginia Square area were among the properties that were added back then.

Downtown Partners must request renewal of the district every five years through a petition of property owners. State law requires signatures of at least 25% of the taxing district’s property owners and a representation of at least 25% of the district’s land value to move forward with district renewal.

In November, Cote said Downtown Partners turned in signed petitions with a 78% approval from ownership and an 88% approval of value.

“The property owners are happy with what we’re doing. I think that’s wonderful,” she said. “We’ve had years where it was 60% in the early 2000s. This is really great that they’re seeing what we’re doing is working and they approve of what levy we’re putting forward.”