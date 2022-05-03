Sioux City Council signs off on management agreement for rec center climbing wall

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved an agreement between the city and a North Carolina limited liability company for the management and operation of the climbing wall at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

During the initial term of the agreement, June 1 to 30, 2022, the city will pay Whitewater $8,333 for the management fee and an additional $50,000 for facility upgrades and marketing. Over the course of the second term, July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the city will pay the limited liability company a $100,000 management fee and the city would be entitled to retain all revenue from operations. After one year, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council the city will review and renegotiated the agreement.

"I'm going to vote for this. But, you're giving them $100,000 and they get all the revenue," Mayor Bob Scott said.

Councilman Alex Watters noted that the initial $50,000 will go toward improving assets, which the city would retain if the relationship would dissolve, as well as marketing.

For the initial term, the management services agreement will be funded through the rec center's operating budget, to include the $50,000 allocated to facility upgrades and $8,333 allocated to the management fee. For the second term, $100,000 will be allocated for the management fee. The payment terms were approved as an improvement request for the FY 2023 budget, resulting in an operating budget net savings of $16,632.78.

The climbing wall has become one of the "most underused and underpromoted recreational assets" under the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, according to the city.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rec center and climbing wall were closed to the public from March 13 to June 22, 2020. When the facility reopened, belaying services at the climbing wall could not be offered due to social distancing guidelines and limited staffing availability. Most of the part-time staff did not return after the long layoff. Finding staff with the technical expertise for the climbing wall has been an ongoing challenge.

Parks and Recreation staff began researching for and contacting private operators that could manage the climbing wall. Whitewater, an outdoor recreation and adventure sports company based in Charlotte, N.C., emerged as the lone interested party.

Whitewater's owner and upper management visited Sioux City last June and came to the conclusion that Siouxland was a promising market.

