Sioux City Council signs off on new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council approved a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement Monday between the city and South Sioux City.

There was no discussion on the matter before the council unanimously voted in favor of the agreement.

The council previously approved agreements of the same length with North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota Dunes.

South Sioux City is building its own $46.4 million wastewater treatment plant next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons. However, South Sioux City will continue to take its residential sewer across the north river crossing, according to Tom Pingel, the city’s utility director in charge of Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.

After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements. The termination notice becomes effective four years after receipt of the notice.

Sioux City's Wastewater Treatment Plant is shown in this 2022 file photo. The Sioux City Council approved a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with South Sioux City.

The previous agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City had been established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City had been in place for 38 years.

Dakota Dunes, a planned community that borders North Sioux City, entered into a sewer treatment agreement with Sioux City on Dec. 3, 1990. That agreement was subsequently amended and restated on April 12, 1993, May 14, 2007, and October 3, 2016.

The agreements had no sunset dates, and automatically renewed unless other action was taken, and didn’t provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the City of Sioux City gave notice of termination to the sister cities. They received a letter signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that the city may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City’s regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays.

The new agreement with South Sioux City, like the agreements with the other sister cities, will ensure that capacity at the Sioux City regional wastewater treatment plant doesn't get over-allocated and implements several new provisions, including a fats, oil and grease program; odor and corrosion control; monitoring requirements and discharge limitations; a re-opener clause; and a user charge plan and payment to the City of Sioux City.

The new agreements will help the sister cities plan for economic growth, as well as attract businesses and residents to the region.