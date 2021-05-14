Sioux City Council to consider adding second utilities director position

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve the addition of a second full-time utilities director position.

On March 1, the city began recruiting a new utilities director. The position became vacant after Mark Simms retired. Staff felt none of the applicants could "address all the needs of the large and diverse department," according to documents filed with the city.

The addition of a second utilities director would create two separate departments and cost the city an extra $50,000 annually.

"I think we've received a total of 10 applicants, of those, about half actually met qualifications," City Manager Bob Padmore told The Journal. "We're just finding in general it's tough to recruit for some positions. Like in the case of a utilities director, they'd have certain licenses and certifications that are required that make it kind of a unique and harder to fill job."

One of the directors would oversee wastewater and environmental services, while the other would be in charge of water and utilities infrastructure.

The Wastewater and Environmental Services Department would consist of the city's wastewater treatment plant and Environmental Services Division.