Sioux City Council to consider amending water rates for sister cities

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday on an ordinance that would amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

According to documents filed with the city, the City of Sioux City entered into agreements for water service with South Sioux City in 2002 and Dakota Dunes in 2004.

The 2021 rates for South Sioux City will increase by 8.5 percent, while Dakota Dunes' rates will increase by 4.6 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2020 was $123,845.47, according to the documents.

Sioux City staff calculated the 2021 annual rates based on a formula established when the agreements were made. The rates are based on a percentage of actual operational expenses from the year ending June 30, 2020, along with the amortization of capital projects identified in the agreements. A service charge of 15 percent is also included in the new rate.

Sioux City also has a water service agreement with Sergeant Bluff, but that agreement, which was signed in June 2019, won't lapse for two more years.

The last water rate hike for utility customers in Sioux City went into effect on July 1, 2018. That increase was the third in a series of three 6.65 percent water rate increases passed by the Sioux City Council in June 2016.

