Sioux City Council to consider amending water rates for sister cities

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday on an ordinance that would amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.
According to documents filed with the city, the City of Sioux City entered into agreements for water service with South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes in 2002. The agreement with Dakota Dunes was amended in 2004.
The 2020 rates for South Sioux City will decrease by 7.3 percent, while Dakota Dunes' rates will decrease by 4.8 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2019 was $125,770.63, according to the documents.
Sioux City staff calculated the 2020 annual rates based on a formula established when the agreements were made. The rates are based on a percentage of actual operational expenses from the year ending June 30, 2019, along with the amortization of capital projects identified in the agreements. A service charge of 15 percent is also included in the new rate.
Sioux City also has a water service agreement with Sergeant Bluff, but that agreement, which was signed in June, won't lapse for three years.
The last water rate hike for utility customers in Sioux City went into effect on July 1, 2018. That increase was the third in a series of three 6.65 percent water rate increases passed by the Sioux City Council in June 2016.
On Monday, the council will also consider a resolution to formally support the formation of a joint authority between the city and Woodbury County to build and operate a new jail in Woodbury County.
If the council votes to approve the resolution, the process will move forward for county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The facility would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, on the city's northeast corner. The county is moving the measure toward a vote on March 3.
Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for bond issue votes for county or school district measures in the state.