Sioux City Council to consider amending water rates for sister cities

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday on an ordinance that would amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

According to documents filed with the city, the City of Sioux City entered into agreements for water service with South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes in 2002. The agreement with Dakota Dunes was amended in 2004.

The 2020 rates for South Sioux City will decrease by 7.3 percent, while Dakota Dunes' rates will decrease by 4.8 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2019 was $125,770.63, according to the documents.

Sioux City staff calculated the 2020 annual rates based on a formula established when the agreements were made. The rates are based on a percentage of actual operational expenses from the year ending June 30, 2019, along with the amortization of capital projects identified in the agreements. A service charge of 15 percent is also included in the new rate.

Sioux City also has a water service agreement with Sergeant Bluff, but that agreement, which was signed in June, won't lapse for three years.

