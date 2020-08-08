Sioux City Council to consider ban on fireworks

SIOUX CITY -- A ban on fireworks in Sioux City is among the options City Council members will discuss during its weekly meeting Monday.
Under the current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged within city limits between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. But residents have continued to report hearing fireworks going off in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the Independence Day holiday.
Fireworks complaints made to the Police Department increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago. From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with the department, an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.
City staff will present various options to the council at the end of Monday's meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. The options include banning the use of fireworks altogether, according to documents filed on the city website. Although enforcement of a total ban would be a challenge, it would protect citizens who have medical conditions, including veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as pets and wildlife, according to the staff-prepared documents.
A prohibition also would reduce litter, the likelihood of injury to residents, the risk of damage to personal and public property and protect the environment, according to the documents.
The council also could continue to allow fireworks, but add a permit requirement, decrease the amount of time fireworks can be sold and discharged, and ban certain consumer fireworks that create louder explosions than a certain standard that would be determined.
The city of Sioux Falls, for example, prohibits the use of fireworks within city limits with the exception of sparklers, snakes and other items that do not have an audible report, projectile or launching component, according to the documents.
If council members opt to maintain the status quo regarding fireworks discharge, the documents state they could still increase the fine or penalty for violating the ordinance.
Numerous noise complaints in the days leading up to 2017's Fourth of July -- Iowa's first with legalized fireworks discharge in 84 years -- led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two.
