Sioux City Council to consider ban on fireworks

SIOUX CITY -- A ban on fireworks in Sioux City is among the options City Council members will discuss during its weekly meeting Monday.

Under the current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged within city limits between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. But residents have continued to report hearing fireworks going off in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the Independence Day holiday.

Fireworks complaints made to the Police Department increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago. From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with the department, an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.

City staff will present various options to the council at the end of Monday's meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. The options include banning the use of fireworks altogether, according to documents filed on the city website. Although enforcement of a total ban would be a challenge, it would protect citizens who have medical conditions, including veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as pets and wildlife, according to the staff-prepared documents.