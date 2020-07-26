Sioux City Council to consider contracting with private firm for airport management

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Monday will consider contracting with a Colorado-based firm that would take over some management responsibilities at the Sioux Gateway Airport.
The contractor, IAAC, LLC, of Aurora, Colorado, would provide "regular on-site guidance and oversight for airport operations, maintenance, procedural development, training and FAA Part 139 requirements" at the city-owned airport, according to city documents.
The city would pay IAAC $8,333 per month during the one-year contract.
IAAC is a provider of airline, airport and air traffic control consultants, according to the firm's website. For airlines, IAAC boasts on its website that it can reduce "operating cost by increasing efficiency through personnel and equipment enhancements," while for airports, the company focuses on "increasing safety and improving efficiency."
City Manager Bob Padmore said the airport has been without a dedicated airport manager since about 2008. For several years, that role has been filled by Assistant City Manager Mike Collett.
Collett would oversee the contract with IAAC, if the council approves it.
Padmore said the city is seeking a "seasoned and experienced airport operator," and IAAC can provide one quickly. The airport manager, Padmore said, would look at a "possible reorganization" of the airport's operations, focusing on things like staffing and maintenance.
Sioux Gateway has had some stumbles in recent years. Last December, the FAA proposed to levy a $145,452 civil penalty against the airport for numerous alleged safety violations found during airport inspections in May 2018 and in June and September 2019.
This year, the number of people boarding flights at the airport cratered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some flights this spring left the airport with fewer than 10 passengers.
Padmore said that the city is "not currently" looking to turn over the airport's entire operations to IAAC -- the way Spectra Venue Management effectively took over the Tyson Events Center, lock, stock and barrel -- but he added that he couldn't rule it out either.
"I don't think anything is out of the realm of possibility," he said.
