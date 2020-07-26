Sioux City Council to consider contracting with private firm for airport management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Monday will consider contracting with a Colorado-based firm that would take over some management responsibilities at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The contractor, IAAC, LLC, of Aurora, Colorado, would provide "regular on-site guidance and oversight for airport operations, maintenance, procedural development, training and FAA Part 139 requirements" at the city-owned airport, according to city documents.

The city would pay IAAC $8,333 per month during the one-year contract.

IAAC is a provider of airline, airport and air traffic control consultants, according to the firm's website. For airlines, IAAC boasts on its website that it can reduce "operating cost by increasing efficiency through personnel and equipment enhancements," while for airports, the company focuses on "increasing safety and improving efficiency."

City Manager Bob Padmore said the airport has been without a dedicated airport manager since about 2008. For several years, that role has been filled by Assistant City Manager Mike Collett.

Collett would oversee the contract with IAAC, if the council approves it.