Sioux City Council to consider delaying demolition of 'most endangered' property

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to delay the demolition of a Prairie School style home that was named to Preservation Iowa's 2020 list of "Most Endangered Properties."

Albertson House, 3927 Country Club Boulevard, has been unoccupied for more than 10 years. In 2018, the two-story home with a brick veneer was ordered demolished at a placard hearing.

According to records posted on the Sioux City Assessor's website, a limited liability company purchased the home in June for $100,000. The new owner is requesting a stay of demolition, according to city documents. The documents say the new owner has provided required documentation and a cashier's check in the amount of $10,000.

City staff is recommending that the council authorize a 90-day stay of demolition with bond so that the new owner can complete the required repairs and have the placard removed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The home was initially red-tagged in December 2016 due to neglect by its former owner. Deficiencies included water damage, a compromised electric system from vermin infestation, compromised plumbing for an extended period of exposure to freezing temperatures, and damage from vandalism.

The house was built in 1927 and 1928 for Oscar F. Albertson, a pioneer in electric and pneumatic power hand tools.