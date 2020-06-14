Sioux City Council to consider garbage collection rate increase, new 65-gallon container

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve second consideration of ordinance changes authorizing an increase to the city's garbage collection rates.

The council unanimously passed first consideration on June 8.

According to documents filed with the city, the collection rate increases will accommodate the increase in contract costs payable to Gill Hauling and are necessary to maintain compliance with the City Fund Balance Policy.

In February 2019, the council unanimously voted to increase the base rate for solid waste collection from $16.30 to $16.63, the extra container fee from $2.99 to $3.05 and the cost of a solid waste sticker from $1 to $1.08. The senior discount rate was discontinued because city staff said it put the city at risk for a class action lawsuit. Before that increase, collection rates hadn't been raised since January 2016.

Under the new proposed rates, which would go into effect on July 1, the fee for a 90-gallon tote would increase from $16.63 to $17.50, the extra container fee from $3.05 to $4.16 and solid waste stickers from $1.08 to $1.15.

A new feature will allow small-volume users to apply for a 65-gallon container in lieu of the current 90-gallon container. The proposed rate for the 65-gallon container is $14.95.