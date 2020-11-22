Sioux City Council to consider ordinance to discourage panhandling in streets

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve an ordinance that would regulate pedestrians' use of medians within city streets and highways.

Police Chief Rex Mueller told The Journal on Friday that the purpose of the ordinance is to address public safety concerns surrounding individuals who panhandle in busy intersections. Since panhandling, a form of speech, is protected by the First Amendment, ordinances enacted by municipalities to restrict the practice are unconstitutional.

"People panhandling at the roadside creates pedestrian and driver safety issues, so this ordinance is meant to address those safety concerns," said Mueller, who added no fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incidents have occurred in the city as a result of panhandling. "This is a proactive way to hope that we will not end up with any injuries, serious or otherwise, in and around the medians as a result of people that are frequently going in and out of traffic."

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, pedestrian fatalities increased in the United States by 53 percent from 2009 to 2018, with the largest increases in urban arterial streets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}