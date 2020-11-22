Sioux City Council to consider ordinance to discourage panhandling in streets

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve an ordinance that would regulate pedestrians' use of medians within city streets and highways.
Police Chief Rex Mueller told The Journal on Friday that the purpose of the ordinance is to address public safety concerns surrounding individuals who panhandle in busy intersections. Since panhandling, a form of speech, is protected by the First Amendment, ordinances enacted by municipalities to restrict the practice are unconstitutional.
"People panhandling at the roadside creates pedestrian and driver safety issues, so this ordinance is meant to address those safety concerns," said Mueller, who added no fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incidents have occurred in the city as a result of panhandling. "This is a proactive way to hope that we will not end up with any injuries, serious or otherwise, in and around the medians as a result of people that are frequently going in and out of traffic."
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, pedestrian fatalities increased in the United States by 53 percent from 2009 to 2018, with the largest increases in urban arterial streets.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that 50 percent of pedestrians who are struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 miles per hour are killed, and that the percentage increases as speed increases.
According to city documents, the use of certain medians, due to their width, shape or lack of legal access, creates a high risk of death or serious injury for pedestrians. The documents list a number of intersections throughout the city that do not have medians or islands of adequate width for pedestrians to stand, sit or stay on for any purpose other than crossing the street.
The ordinance would prohibit pedestrian use of these particular medians and provide a penalty. The ordinance would also impose a penalty on motorists who "fail to exercise due regard for persons in roadways."
"It could be handled through citation or an arrest if necessary," Mueller said. "There's just currently lacking an option for enforcement with something like this."
