Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates

SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City.

The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019, according to city documents.

The current rate for metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes and $.75 per hour. If the council votes in favor of the adjustments, those fees would increase to $.80 and $1.

Parking meter overtime fines would rise from $10 to $14, after 30 days from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines would increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

At Heritage, Rivers Landing, MLK and Discovery parking ramps, the following rate increases for monthly users are proposed:

1 space used $50 to $55

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $50

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $45

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $43

"The revenue collected from the rate increases will result in a Parking Fund which meets the criteria of the Enterprise Fund Balance Policy of a minimum fund balance of 15% of operating expenses (including debt and capital) with the ending projected fund balance in Year 5 shall equal but not exceed 20%," the documents stated.

In FY 2023, the city budgeted $60,000 for meter replacement, $500,000 for the Rivers Landing elevator project, $440,000 for revenue control equipment and $300,000 for United Center Parking Ramp repairs.