Sioux City Council to consider revising ordinance involving feral cats

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to shorten the amount of time that the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center holds feral cats.

Currently, the city code provides for disposition of animals after a period of seven days following impoundment. Under the proposed amendment, the center would be allowed to dispose of feral cats after three days of impoundment.

Chris Wall, of Hannah Inc., the agency that operates the center under contract with the city, wrote in a request for city council consideration that wild and feral cats are taking up valuable cage space and are also "putting kennel attendants in the firing line."

"They are regularly bitten or scratched by these cats -- a lot of these injuries occur when the cats are being tended to -- or are quite literally 'bouncing off the walls,'" he wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center is also asking the council to remove rabbits and guinea pigs from the list of animals that require a permit to be kept within the city.

Wall wrote that the these animals are typically "kids pets" and do not cause the center or the city "any undue burden."