SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to rezone property in Sioux City's former stockyards area so that a contractor flex space can be built for smaller contractors that don't require a space of their own.
According to documents filed with the city, Paul Koskovich, of Kosko Properties, plans to put up two 10,000-square-foot buildings at 715 Cunningham Drive. The buildings would be leased to companies that are currently working out of their homes and need work space. The property, which is currently general commercial, needs to be rezoned to business park.
Besides acting as an office for smaller contractors that don't need a large site of their own, the buildings would have space devoted to warehousing and storage. The general commercial zoning district allows office uses, but not warehousing. The business park zoning district allows for both uses, but doesn't allow outdoor storage without a conditional use permit.
At its June 11 meeting, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend rezoning and move the project forward for council approval, with commission member Jason Geary commenting on how much he liked the idea and that it was much needed in Siouxland, according to city documents.
Of the nine notices sent regarding the proposed flex space, one response was received in favor of it.
According to city documents, Troy Hart, of Hart Family Hotels, wrote that he is "OK" with the intended use of warehouse storage for contractors, but he would be concerned if manufacturing was to take place at the site if it caused noise. Omaha-based Hart Family Hotels purchased a vacant lot at 601 Cunningham Drive last December, according to the Sioux City Assessor's website. Hart wrote that the family-based hospitality company's long-term goal for the property is hotels and restaurants.
Hart Family Hotels will be developing and managing the Avid by InterContinental Hotels Group hotel north of 103 Virginia St. The 87-room hotel is slated to open in early 2020.