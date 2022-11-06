Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreements

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to discuss new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff on Monday.

After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements the city had with its three sister cities.

"We've actually worked with all our sister cities and all the agreements are ready to go," said Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant. Pingel noted that North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff's city councils have approved the agreements.

"On top of that, all the out-of-state agreements -- South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes -- have been approved by the Iowa Attorney General. And, all of the agreements have also been approved by the Iowa DNR. All that had to happen before we got it at the point that it's at," he said.

South Sioux City is building its own $46.4 million wastewater treatment plant next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons. However, South Sioux City will continue to take its residential sewer across the north river crossing. Agreements with South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes will be forthcoming, according to Pingel.

"We anticipate to have all the sister cities under the new agreement before it expires," he said.

The previous agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City had been established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City had been in place for 38 years. The agreements had no sunset dates, and automatically renewed unless other action was taken, and didn't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the City of Sioux City gave notice of termination to the sister cities. They received a letter signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that the city may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays. Termination notice becomes effective four years after receipt of the notice (November 2023).

Dakota Dunes, a planned community that borders North Sioux City, also has a sewer treatment agreement with Sioux City. But the Dunes Community Improvement District did not receive a termination letter like the other sister cities.

According to city documents, the new agreements with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will ensure that capacity at the Sioux City regional wastewater treatment plant doesn't get over-allocated and implements several new provisions, including a fats, oil and grease program; odor and corrosion control; monitoring requirements and discharge limitations; a re-opener clause; and a user charge plan and payment to the City of Sioux City.

"Historically, the sister city agreements have been used to define the hydraulic loading that each sister city can contribute to Sioux City. Establishing an allocation for each city allows them to view it as a benchmark they can compare their historical wastewater generation to and evaluate their own capacity for growth," the documents stated.

The new agreements will help the sister cities plan for economic growth, as well as attract businesses and residents to the region.

"It took a lot of us with a lot of dedication and time and patience with each other to go through these agreements and get them worded the way we all feel comfortable," Pingel said. "There's a lot of clauses in there that allow for renegotiations and reopeners. It's really important for the City of Sioux City to have good relationships with our sister cities."