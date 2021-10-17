Sioux City Council to vote Monday on change to snow ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday on an amendment to the city's snow ordinance, which would only make parking on emergency snow routes illegal when the mayor has declared a snow emergency.

After moving forward a new snow emergency ordinance last February, the council unanimously voted to delete the item from its agenda so that city staff could "re-write" the ordinance to eliminate confusion for the public.

City Code currently states that it is illegal to park on an emergency snow route either when the mayor declares an emergency and when there is 2 inches of snowfall, though this entire chapter of the Code says that it only applies during snow emergencies.

The amendment coming before the council on Monday eliminates the 2-inch condition and simplifies the statute to say that parking on emergency snow routes is only illegal when the mayor has declared a snow emergency, according to city documents.

"Staff also found it desirable to allow people to park on the streets before the snow emergency has been formally lifted, so long as there are no windrows in the streets and snow in the parking stalls have been removed," the documents state.

When the council was debating the matter earlier this year, Councilman Pete Groetken questioned who would determine if 2 inches of snow or more had fallen, if the mayor didn't declare a snow emergency. Mayor Bob Scott voted against the previous proposed ordinance on first reading because he said the city doesn't enforce its current ordinance.

