Sioux City Council to vote Monday on resurfacing, panel patch projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve the construction documents for resurfacing and panel patch projects.
According to documents filed with the city, the city's Engineering Division has completed plans and specifications for the FY21 Annual Resurfacing Project Phase I. The project includes curb and gutter construction, sidewalk ramp reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing on Hamilton Boulevard from West Seventh Street to Wesley Parkway, Jackson Street from Fifth to 14th streets and from 36th to 39th streets, as well as 30th Street from Jackson to Jones streets.
The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $1,720,345.
The Hamilton Boulevard work site has an early start date of May 18 and a late start date of June 1, with work to be completed within 30 working days. The Jackson Street work site has an early start date of June 13 and a late start date of July 13, with work to be completed within 80 working days.
The project is being funded using transfers in water and sewer funds, sales tax infrastructure and general obligation bonds.
The FY21 Panel Patch Project Phase I has two sites, Wesley Parkway from Third to West Seventh streets and the Heritage Ramp outdoor parking lot at 312 Jackson St. The project includes the replacement of damaged paving and reconstruction of sidewalk ramps at both sites.
The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $1,175,042.
The Wesley Parkway work site has an early start date of May 18 and a late start date of June 1, with work to be completed within 31 working days. The Heritage Parking Ramp work site has a late start date of July 13 with work to be completed within 12 working days.
The project is being funded using transfers in water funds, sales tax infrastructure and general obligation bonds.
Bid lettings for both projects will take place on April 21.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.