Sioux City Council to vote Monday on resurfacing, panel patch projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve the construction documents for resurfacing and panel patch projects.

According to documents filed with the city, the city's Engineering Division has completed plans and specifications for the FY21 Annual Resurfacing Project Phase I. The project includes curb and gutter construction, sidewalk ramp reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing on Hamilton Boulevard from West Seventh Street to Wesley Parkway, Jackson Street from Fifth to 14th streets and from 36th to 39th streets, as well as 30th Street from Jackson to Jones streets.

The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $1,720,345.

The Hamilton Boulevard work site has an early start date of May 18 and a late start date of June 1, with work to be completed within 30 working days. The Jackson Street work site has an early start date of June 13 and a late start date of July 13, with work to be completed within 80 working days.

The project is being funded using transfers in water and sewer funds, sales tax infrastructure and general obligation bonds.