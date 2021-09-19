Sioux City Council to vote on $200,000 contribution to Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a letter of understanding to authorize payments totaling $200,000 to the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau so that the bureau can continue to recruit new events and promote Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

If the council votes in favor of the proposed resolution, the city will make two $100,000 payments to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022.

Andrew Nilges, SCRCVB board president, told the Journal Friday that's he's "optimistic" about the bureau's future.

"We're a new organization, so there's been a lot to tackle. I'm optimistic in the direction that we're heading in," he said. "I would anticipate that we'll continue to build the organization, continue to have success in bringing events to the Sioux City and the Siouxland area."

Nilges said Kristi Franz began working as executive director of the SCRCVB roughly a month ago. The bureau announced its first hire, Ron Bower, in late January. However, Nilges said Bower, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to serve as destination manager for tourism, "resigned a number of months ago."

