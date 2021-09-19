Sioux City Council to vote on $200,000 contribution to Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a letter of understanding to authorize payments totaling $200,000 to the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau so that the bureau can continue to recruit new events and promote Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
If the council votes in favor of the proposed resolution, the city will make two $100,000 payments to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022.
Andrew Nilges, SCRCVB board president, told the Journal Friday that's he's "optimistic" about the bureau's future.
"We're a new organization, so there's been a lot to tackle. I'm optimistic in the direction that we're heading in," he said. "I would anticipate that we'll continue to build the organization, continue to have success in bringing events to the Sioux City and the Siouxland area."
Nilges said Kristi Franz began working as executive director of the SCRCVB roughly a month ago. The bureau announced its first hire, Ron Bower, in late January. However, Nilges said Bower, who was recruited from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to serve as destination manager for tourism, "resigned a number of months ago."
"At some point in the future, to get a second person and continue growing the staff is something that is on our radar. I wouldn't say that it's going to happen immediately, but hopefully in the not-so-distant future we'll be able to do that," Nilges said.
Under the terms of the agreement with the city, the SCRCVB will present an annual budget to member cities and stakeholders with a public relations plan, which promotes Sioux City and participating members and recruits new events to Sioux City.
The bureau will also continue to build a membership base by recruiting more hoteliers and businesses as stakeholders, maintain a website and social media presence, and update listings of all restaurants, retail and entertainment establishments and events.
Other duties include distributing press releases and promoting a calendar of events to statewide media outlets; assuming all CVB responsibilities from the city, such as applying for applicable tourism grants; funding membership and actively participating in regional and state tourism associations and programs; and keeping the council and city staff up to date on the latest happenings surrounding the operation on at least a bi-annual basis.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.
In August 2020, the Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to authorize quarterly $25,000 contributions to the SCRCVB for one year.
The SCRCVB is primarily funded through a 1.65% lodging fee paid by guests at hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes that have opted in. The fee is in addition to the 7% hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half of that 7% tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund.
According to city documents, the SCRCVB's total income for Fiscal Year 2022 is $366,000. The room fee accounts for $216,000 of total income, while city partnerships contribute $135,000, membership/marketing $10,000, and donations, grants etc. $5,000. The SCRCVB's total expenses match its income. The bulk of its $366,000 income is allocated toward staff, $160,650, and sales expenses, $92,000.