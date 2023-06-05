SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a 28E agreement between the city and Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District for the construction of the Big Sioux pedestrian bridge crossing project.

The bridge will be built over the Big Sioux River, linking Sioux City and Dakota Dunes' trail systems. Construction is slated to begin no later than Aug. 1, 2025. An effort to make the project a reality was undertaken in 2008, but it didn't move forward due to resistance from some South Dakota residents.

"We've had a great partnership with the Dakota Dunes CID (Community Improvement District) and are very appreciative of their cooperation on this project. I think both sides see the value," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "We're eager it's moving forward and very excited for, potentially, construction to happen within the next year."

During a public input meeting held on Sept. 15, nearly 100 people provided input on three possible locations for the bridge. Ultimately, the option replacing the existing pedestrian bridge from the Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park near Council Oak Drive was chosen based on public input, costs and elevation. Salvatore said the bridge will have a concrete deck and be very similar to other pedestrian bridges in the city.

The City of Sioux City is managing the joint project, which is being funded through a combination of sources, including the Dakota Dunes CID, Sioux City general obligation bonds, private contributions and Destination Iowa grant funding. The project has a total construction budget of $2.7 million.

The 28E agreement sets forth the responsibilities of the city and the Dakota Dunes CID, as well as each party's share of the construction expenses. Under the agreement, the City of Sioux City will be responsible for the cost of the bridge's design and inspection. The city will also supervise the project's bidding and construction administration and have the authority to sell the naming rights of the bridge and trail.

Dakota Dunes will participate financially in the bridge's construction in an amount not to exceed $140,000. Sioux City will insure the bridge, and Dakota Dunes will reimburse half of the premium and half of any deductible for any claims that arise. Each jurisdiction will own the portion of the bridge that exists within its corporate boundary.

Sioux City will be responsible for all bridge maintenance, while Dakota Dunes agrees to pay $1,000 annually toward bridge maintenance. Dakota Dunes will also pay 25% of the total of any mutually agreed Capital Improvement Projects.

Each party is responsible for trail maintenance and trash collection on their side of the bridge.

During its weekly meeting, the council is also slated to vote on a resolution approving a donation agreement between the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation and the city, which will benefit the pedestrian bridge project.

According to city documents, donations will be paid to the city to cover a minimum of 90% of all construction costs associated with the Big Sioux pedestrian bridge and trail project for the Dakota Dunes CID. The city will invoice the foundation every other month to collect the donation payments.

"The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation is going to be working with the City of Sioux City to raise funds for a portion of the project," Salvatore said.