Sioux City Council to vote on agreements for aviation center and pilot academy

"Starting a flight school isn't an easy process. We believe this would help eliminate some of the risk and help accelerate their timeline. Hawthorne will provide aviation fuel at cost to ease their startup expenses," Kegley said in the statement.

City staff recommends the council reject Hawthorne's proposal, saying it doesn't meet the requirements of the federal EDA grant.

"Hawthorne's proposal is non-responsive to the requirements of the notice in that it does not propose to lease the new hangar, nor does it propose a flight school," staff wrote in the documents. "It does not provide lease payments or other means to repay the proposed $2.1 million city investment. Hawthorne's proposal also does not meet the requirements of the federal EDA grant and those funds would not likely be available to support the development of a flight school."

Under the proposed development and lease agreements with Oracle, the aviation company would commit to leasing the new structure on a triple-net basis for an initial 20-year period, with two 10-year renewal options. Lease payments would be on a graduated scale, increasing from $15,000 to $33,000 per month over the initial 20-year term.