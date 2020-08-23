 Skip to main content
Sioux City Council to vote on biogas transaction confirmation
top story

Sioux City Council to vote on biogas transaction confirmation

Sioux City wastewater treatment plant

The Sioux City wastewater treatment plant is shown in January 2019. The Sioux City Council will vote Monday on a transaction confirmation with The Energy Authority of Jacksonville, Florida, to sell renewable natural gas.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a transaction confirmation with The Energy Authority of Jacksonville, Florida, to sell renewable natural gas.

Like many facilities around the country, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant uses a flare to burn methane gas created as a byproduct during the anaerobic digestion process the city uses to break down raw sludge.

In 2017, the council green lighted a $9.3 million project to put in place a system to capture, clean and compress biogas.

The Energy Authority (TEA) would help the city secure off-take agreements with companies who can sell its renewable fuel. The monetization of biogas would produce revenue for the city. 

According to council meeting information, the transaction confirmation is for the monetization of biogas, which is produced from noncellulosic feedstock sources and at wastewater renewable fuels plant. The commercial value between cellulosic and non-cellulosic has different values in the market. The information states that this additional transaction confirmation will ease the facilitation of compliance and reporting obligations for the city on separate volumes of biogas.

The transaction confirmation will contain all required commercial terms and performance obligations in order for the city to sell this additional biogas to TEA. If the council approves the transaction confirmation, the city's biogas could be sold beginning in September.

Tags

