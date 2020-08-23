Sioux City Council to vote on biogas transaction confirmation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a transaction confirmation with The Energy Authority of Jacksonville, Florida, to sell renewable natural gas.

Like many facilities around the country, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant uses a flare to burn methane gas created as a byproduct during the anaerobic digestion process the city uses to break down raw sludge.

In 2017, the council green lighted a $9.3 million project to put in place a system to capture, clean and compress biogas.

The Energy Authority (TEA) would help the city secure off-take agreements with companies who can sell its renewable fuel. The monetization of biogas would produce revenue for the city.

According to council meeting information, the transaction confirmation is for the monetization of biogas, which is produced from noncellulosic feedstock sources and at wastewater renewable fuels plant. The commercial value between cellulosic and non-cellulosic has different values in the market. The information states that this additional transaction confirmation will ease the facilitation of compliance and reporting obligations for the city on separate volumes of biogas.

The transaction confirmation will contain all required commercial terms and performance obligations in order for the city to sell this additional biogas to TEA. If the council approves the transaction confirmation, the city's biogas could be sold beginning in September.

