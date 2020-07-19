Sioux City Council to vote on claim concerning water main break

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday on a resolution to approve partial settlement of a tort claim involving a water main break that flooded the basements of the Orpheum Building and Wilbur Aalfs Library.

The 12-inch water main broke in front of the Orpheum Building, 528 Pierce St., on June 10.

According to documents filed with the city, ServiceMaster was contacted to do the mud and water cleanup in the basement of the Orpheum Building.

ServiceMaster worked for three days pumping mud and water, mopping and running air fans and dehumidifiers to clean and dry the area out. The cleanup efforts cost $13,459.

"This will be a partial payment for the loss as there remains a claim for some carpet replacement in one of the offices," the documents stated.

The break caused water to enter the library's basement, where the majority of the staff's offices are located.