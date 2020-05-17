Sioux City Council to vote on construction contract for riverfront development project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $5.8 million contract to a Sioux City construction company for the Chris Larsen Park riverfront development project.

The project includes roadway, parking lot demolition, site grading, concrete trail pavement construction and park shelter construction, as well as electrical, sewer, water and storm utility improvements.

According to documents filed with the city, W.A. Klinger, LLC submitted the low bid of $5,895,362.65, which is is 1.7 percent or $104,637.35 below the engineer's estimate of $6 million.

The project will use a combination of funding, including tax increment financing, grant funds and private contributions.

The council is also expected to vote on amending a consulting services agreement with SmithGroup, Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin, for the riverfront redevelopment project.

According to city documents, SmithGroup is requesting an additional $745,575 for professional design and engineering services for Phase 2 construction of the project, which includes design and permitting of the west overlook, Virginia overlook and pavilion, Floyd plaza, fountain and pavilion, east picnic shelter, east overlook and Lewis and Clark signage.