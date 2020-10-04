Sioux City Council to vote on contract for Riverside Pool House renovation project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $214,000 contract to a Sioux City contractor for the Riverside Family Aquatics Center Pool House renovation project.

The project includes the renovation of the 2,180-square-foot existing pool house facility and the construction of a 300-square-foot storage building and staff break area.

The renovation of the pool house will create two accessible shower spaces, changing areas and bathroom stalls, according to city documents.

W.A. Klinger, LLC submitted a base bid of $198,000 and a bid of $16,000 for alternate 1, an electrical upgrade, which is 6 percent above the architect's estimate of $211,000.

W.A. Klinger's bid was one of five bids received by the city. L&L Builders submitted a base bid that was $600 less than W.A. Klinger's, but W.A. Klinger's bid for the electrical upgrade was $2,200 less.

"We have the budget to approve both the base bid and the alternate," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said.

The project, which has a completion date of April 30, will make Riverside Family Aquatics Center more accessible to the public and more functional for aquatics staff.