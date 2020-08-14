Sioux City Council to vote on developer's proposal for Badgerow Building

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to accept an Omaha developer's proposal for the redevelopment of the historic Badgerow Building.
City staff and Hunden Strategic Partners, a consultant hired to assist with the developer selection process, are recommending moving forward with Clarity Development, which will develop the downtown property as Badgerow Developer, LLC.
Under the development agreement, the developer would purchase the 12-story building, 622 Fourth Street, for $1 million and renovate it into a mixed-used facility with a high-end restaurant and cocktail lounge, health club, 71 market-rate apartments, office space and tenant amenity spaces.
The developer would keep the master lease in place and commit to a minimum assessed value of $10.928 million following the project's completion by October 2022.
The city, in turn, would provide a grant equal to 100 percent of new incremental property taxes for 10 years and an amount equal to 75 percent of new incremental taxes for an additional five years, support the developer's application for historic tax credits, and lease 170-200 parking spaces in its parking ramp system.
If no other proposals are received, a development and minimum assessment agreement with Badgerow Developer, LLC would be presented to the council for consideration immediately following a public hearing on Oct. 19.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after the owner, California-based Mako One and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.
The council approved a resolution last October for the city to purchase the Badgerow for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company. In March, the city closed on the building, which was built in 1933 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said during a March 2 council meeting that there was "strong interest" in the property. According to documents filed with the city, on-site tours were provided to three interested developers. Two developers submitted proposals, which were evaluated.
The documents state that the city will see $1 million in immediate revenue through the sale of the Badgerow. The renovation and reinvestment of the building will also greatly increase its tax value, bring in increased economic activity and build upon other recent commercial and housing investments.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.