Sioux City Council to vote on developer's proposal for Badgerow Building

If no other proposals are received, a development and minimum assessment agreement with Badgerow Developer, LLC would be presented to the council for consideration immediately following a public hearing on Oct. 19.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after the owner, California-based Mako One and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.

The council approved a resolution last October for the city to purchase the Badgerow for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company. In March, the city closed on the building, which was built in 1933 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said during a March 2 council meeting that there was "strong interest" in the property. According to documents filed with the city, on-site tours were provided to three interested developers. Two developers submitted proposals, which were evaluated.