Sioux City Council to vote on development agreement for Morningside subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement for a $1.7 million residential subdivision at the intersection of Gordon Drive and South Magnolia streets.

According to documents filed with the city, over the past several months, city staff has been working with Marlin Nelson on the development of a new residential in-fill subdivision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property is one full city square block and contains one existing house. The documents state that Nelson has acquired all the vacant properties within the block and replatted two new subdivisions named Bluff Heights Addition and Bluff Heights 2nd Addition. The two new subdivisions create nine new residential lots.

It is anticipated that the two newly created lots directly southwest of the intersection of Gordon Drive and South Magnolia Street will be combined for one new residential unit. The development agreement requires the development of eight new residential units on the property before Dec. 31, 2026. The current assessed value of the vacant property is $55,600.00

The final plat for Bluff Heights Addition was approved by the City Council on Nov. 9. Staff will also request council approval Monday for the final plat of Bluff Heights 2nd Addition.

Nelson intends to construct four single-family dwellings on the property, known as Bluff Heights 2nd Addition, at 5300 Laurel Avenue. He is proposing to replat the existing six lots to four lots, according to the documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.