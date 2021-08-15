Sioux City Council to vote on drainage improvements, LED lighting at City Hall

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a contract for Morningside drainage improvements and construction documents for LED lighting at City Hall.

The council will voted on whether to award a more than $96,000 contract to SuBSurfco, LLC for the Singing Hills Boulevard and Harbor Drive drainage improvements project.

The project includes the construction of additional storm sewer intakes, drainageway grading and the removal and replacement of street and trail paving.

The project was bid on Aug. 3. SuBSurfco, of South Sioux City, and Sioux City Engineering, Co. were the only two contractors to submit bids.

SuBSurfco submitted the lowest bid -- $96,388.75. The city engineer's estimate was $95,000.

The project, which is funded using transfer in water funds, transfer in sewer funds, transfer in sales tax and general obligation bonds, is expected to be completed in September, within 15 working days.

City staff is also recommending that the council greenlight construction documents for the City Hall LED lighting upgrade project.