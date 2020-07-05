Sioux City Council to vote on extension for Green Valley-Floyd Golf Corp. loan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution to approve the first renewable five-year extension on the promissory note and loan issued to Green Valley-Floyd Golf Corporation.

The city entered into a five-year lease in 2012 with Green Valley-Floyd Golf Corporation to operate the two golf courses located on city property. On July 6, 2015, the council extended the lease until June 30, 2022, and approved an amendment to incorporate a $500,000 promissory note and loan to finance the installation of a new underground electric service.

According to documents filed with the city, the current loan balance is $323,480.83. The updated loan rate would be 2.35 percent, 0.75 percent above the current bond rate.

The golf courses have faced numerous hardships in recent years, including a windstorm on Aug. 31, 2014, that necessitated significant cleanup at both golf courses, and an electrical service line failure at Green Valley Golf Course in the summer of 2015.

In October 2018, the council voted to reduce annual lease payments from $76,000 to $15,000 through 2022, because the financial hardships would make it difficult for Green Valley-Floyd Golf Corporation to continue to care for the properties in the future. That decision cost the city $61,000 in annual revenue.

Since Whispering Creek Golf Course opened in 2000, revenues at Green Valley and Floyd Park golf courses have declined. Green Valley-Floyd Golf Corporation has estimated that about 30 percent of its membership was lost to Whispering Creek.

