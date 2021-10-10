Sioux City Council to vote on Highway 75/20 interchange annexation

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve the Iowa Department of Transportation's request to annex the Highway 75/20 interchange and a 46-acre tract of land abutting it into the city.

The IDOT is consolidating all of its Sioux City facilities into one new location on 50 acres on the north side of U.S. Highway 20. The location also will be home to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, which plans to relocate its downtown Sioux City offices to a new office and bus storage facility on land leased from the IDOT.

The property is proposed to be zoned Public Institutional upon completion of the annexation, which, if approved, is expected to occur in mid-November.

Documents filed with the city state that the annexation and zoning requests are being made for several reasons:

The northeast quadrant of the interchange has been used as a borrow pit under county jurisdiction for several years and has now been graded to a point where improvements can be planned for it.

The IDOT and SIMPCO need access to city water and sewer services, city fire protection and other city services as they relocate.

The IDOT intends to rebuild the interchange so the southerly on-and off-ramps will be similar to the ramps on the north side, which will provide additional developable area for the IDOT.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department will respond to emergencies on the interchange itself.

According to the documents, Sioux City Fire Rescue has not raised any issues about serving the proposed IDOT and SIMPCO facilities, but fire officials have expressed concerns about the "very irregular" city limits lines that have been created around the city in recent years and "strongly urge" that these be made more uniform. The Sioux City Police Department has not raised any concerns about serving the additional jurisdiction.

Twenty-five notices were sent to property owners in the area of the proposed annexation. The documents state that the city received responses from two individuals inquiring about the full extent of the annexation.

During a Sept. 14 Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a Sergeant Bluff resident, who was representing property his family owns adjacent to the proposed site, asked how construction traffic would impact Benton Avenue.

Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner, noted that most traffic will originate from Highway 20 and not on Benton Avenue, according to the documents.

