Sioux City Council to vote on management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to extend its current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that.

The existing agreement with the full-service venue management and event programming company is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

Spectra took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations. In recent years, council members have questioned whether the company is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing multiple concerts to the Tyson.

Mayor Bob Scott told The Journal Friday that he's not supportive of the proposed contract, stating that "it's too long."

"I don't think that they've performed as well as they should. We don't get as many concerts. I realize they're getting other stuff, but, people pay a lot of money for skyboxes to have concerts," he said. "I think they have not fulfilled that part of the original stuff they told me they would do."

According to city documents, the current management agreement has led to a reduction in the annual subsidy of the Tyson. City staff project that OVG360 will "continue to maintain an efficient operation of the facility."

According to the documents, on June 16, the city received a formal letter from OVG360 requesting a five-year extension, which would trigger a $50,000 payment to the city.

OVG360 also included two more options:

Extend the existing agreement by an additional 10 years to June 30, 2033, which would prompt OVG360 to provide a $700,000 payment to the city for capital improvements at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre. According to the documents, $500,000 would be provided to the city in 2022 and $200,000 in the sixth year of the extension.

Extend the current agreement for five more years to June 30, 2028 with the option to extend it an additional five years to June 30, 2033. OVG 360 would provide a payment of $300,000 to the city for capital improvements at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre in 2023. An additional $200,000 would be provided if the agreement is extended five more years.

According to the documents, staff recommended the latter option, but noted that OVG360 is open to further negotiations on extension terms.

In addition to approving the extension to the management agreement, the council will also be asked to extend the food and beverage agreement with OVG Hospitality, which also expires on June 30, 2023, for five years, and, potentially, five more years beyond that extension.

In February, Oak View Group announced that it had rebranded its OVG Facilities division and its Spectra acquisition as OVG360. OVG acquired Spectra in November 2021.