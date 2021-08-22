Sioux City Council to vote on northside subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request and preliminary plat for an eight-lot residential subdivision with 16 twin-home units on the city's north side.

Scott Gernhart, of True Engineering, is asking the council to rezone and approve a preliminary plat for the Roy Dave Addition, a 3.62-acre tract of land located at 1501 34th St. The land is currently zoned as Neighborhood Conservation.

Gernhart is requesting that it be changed to General Residential. The proposal will allow for the development of the site for 16 twin-homes.

The preliminary plat shows a new cul-de-sac street with access from 34th Street that would be named Lafayette Court and eight lots fronting on the new street. Each lot would be subdivided at a later date as twin-houses are placed on the lots, according to city documents.

The documents state that the preliminary plat meets city goals of new residential infill on the north side and that the development size and scale conforms with existing development in the vicinity.

The city sent 49 notices to residents living in the area of the proposed subdivision and received two responses in opposition to it.