Sioux City Council to vote on proposed Morningside subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City developer plans to construct a 43-acre residential subdivision east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road in Morningside.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a preliminary plat of The Residence at Elk Creek and adopt an ordinance that would zone the property as Suburban Residential after it is annexed into the city.

Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units, according to documents filed with the city. Twenty-five of the lots would be developed with single-family structures, forty-seven with two-unit residential units and eight with three-unit residential structures.

The documents stated that the subdivision would also contain a neighborhood community building and a 5-acre detention pond, which all storm water from the subdivision would be directed to.

A 600-foot by 60-foot "neck" of land, which is currently owned by the city and connected to the main part of the proposed subdivision, would be developed as Singing Hills Boulevard, according to the documents.

The documents noted that the proposed subdivision will require a "significant amount of grading," which the developer anticipates will take roughly 90 days to complete.