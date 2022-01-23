Sioux City Council to vote on resolution for redevelopment of former Riviera Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- City staff are working to finalize an agreement with the owners of the former Riviera Theatre that would deliver a property tax and other financial assistance for the remake of the downtown landmark building.

Jeff and Rachel Carlson and their business partners recently purchased the former Riviera, 714 Fourth St., with plans to transform the building into the RE/MAX City Centre, a hub for commerce, entertainment and socializing that would draw people to downtown. The total project represents a capital investment of $2.75 million and is expected to be completed this coming summer, according to city documents.

"The building has struggled for many years with a number of different owners, and without a major re-investment the property is likely to remain seriously undervalued and not commercially viable," the documents stated.

The Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept the owners' proposal, setting in motion a 30-day period in which other proposals can be submitted to the city.

Under the current terms of the development agreement city staff are working on, the city would provide 75% property tax rebates to the developer on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years, estimated at $187,000. The agreement would also provide a $100,000 economic development grant to assist with the construction of a second level mezzanine which will increase the square footage and value of the building.

The city will benefit from increased property taxes resulting from the minimum assessment agreement, as well as the new sales tax produced by the commercial tenants, according to the documents.

The Riviera building, which was constructed in 1971 as a first-run theater, will be completely renovated inside and out. The renovation will include demolition of nearly all existing interior finishes, a new roof and the addition of the 3,000-square-foot second level mezzanine. The exterior will be repainted and additional lighting, new windows and entrances will be added on the east side of the building facing Historic Fourth Street, according to the documents.

RE/MAX Preferred will house their real estate offices in the building and the remaining space will be leased to additional commercial tenants, including The Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom and Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse. A small portion of the building will remain a theater and will complement the other tenants and allow for space to host special events, speakers, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

The theater closed down in the 1990s and the building was under-utilized for many years. In 2004, a second-run theater, known as the Riviera 4 Theatre, opened and was in operation for 12 years until it permanently closed in 2016. An adjacent property owner purchased the building in 2018 and leased the space for a night club. Today, the 18,000-square-foot building is vacant and has an assessed value of $428,200, according to the documents.

