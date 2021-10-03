Sioux City Council to vote on resolution to award COVID-19 funding to nonprofits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to award nearly $350,000 in COVID-19 funding to 15 nonprofits.

On Dec. 21, 2020, the city accepted Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Then, this August, the applications for the funding were released.

According to city documents, a total of 19 applications were received from nonprofits, requesting $581,682 total, but four of the applications did not meet HUD's requirements. It is a HUD requirement that at least 51% of clients served by each nonprofit be low- to moderate income.

A review committee comprised of Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission; Kelli Hill, city treasurer; Adam Hageman, Neighborhood Services rehabilitation technician; and Jill Wanderscheid, Neighborhood Services manager, reviewed and ranked the applications based on scoring criteria from HUD, which includes community need, cost reasonableness, ongoing use, timing, experiences, financial impact, impact to low- and moderate-income populations, and duplication of benefits.

The following nonprofits are slated to receive a total of $348,122 in funding if the council votes in favor of the resolution, which is part of its consent agenda:

• Crittenton Center (laptops/computers, computer server/software, outdoor theater equipment): $44,178

• Iowa Legal Aid (laptops): $11,855

• Boys & Girls Home (technology upgrades to provide services remotely): $10,000

• Native American Childcare Center (technology upgrades to provide services remotely, ventilation systems): $6,800

• Mary Elizabeth Daycare (window replacement, acrylic barriers, computer system/laptops, air hand dryers: $45,600

• Center for Siouxland (telephone system, LED lights, social distancing improvements at Bridges West): $55,000

• Shesler Hall (ventilation systems): $38,909

• Food Bank of Siouxland (new software): $11,190

• Opportunities Unlimited (improve outdoor spaces at nine units): $36,000

• Siouxland Mental Health (laptops): $10,480

• Siouxland Habitat for Humanity (video conferencing system, air flow system, intercom equipment): $29,685

• Family Alliance for Veterans of America (handwashing stations, client intake kiosks, vestibule): $16,226

• Mary J. Treglia Community House (ventilation system, intercom system): $12,355

• Disability Resource Center (client intake kiosks, ventilation system, technology upgrades to provide services remotely): $10,000

• Urban Native Center (new door to facilitate social distancing, partitions in bathrooms, dividers, outdoor seating, door entry fob system: $9,844

