Sioux City Council to vote on resurfacing, reconstruction, repaving projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to advance multiple infrastructure projects.

City staff is requesting that the council adopt construction documents for the proposed construction of the Hamilton Boulevard resurfacing project, 36th Street to the city limits and 15th to 20th streets. The project includes panel patching, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramps, replacement of pedestrian push buttons, and improved traffic signal detection.

The council will also consider adopting construction documents for the South Rustin Street reconstruction project, Leech to Dodge avenues. The reconstruction of South Rustin Street includes pavement replacement, new sidewalks, new water main, new storm and sanitary sewers, and microduct for future fiber installation.

Another project on the council's agenda is the Whispering Creek Drive repaving project, Castles Gate Drive to Nicklaus Boulevard. City staff are asking the council to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for repaving approximately 1,300 feet of undermined paving along Whispering Creek Drive.

If approved, the existing street would be reconstructed to include granular subbase, subdrains and new storm sewer main and intakes, according to city documents. All other utilities would remain in place.

Whispering Creek Drive would be widening from the current 27-foot-wide profile to 31 feet, with the added width to be on the south side. Existing sidewalks on the north side of Whispering Creek Drive would remain, with upgrades being made at the sidewalk crossing ramps at both ends of the project.

