Sioux City Council to vote on rezoning request for apartment, townhouse development

Council meeting

Sioux City Council meetings, which begin at 4 p.m. on Mondays, are broadcast live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and streamed live on YouTube from the city's website, sioux-city.org/councilvideos. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public are able to share input on agenda items by phone.

Follow these participation guidelines:

1. Anyone may address the council on any agenda item.

2. Citizens may call 712-224-4996 to provide a comment on an item.

3. Callers should give their name, spell their name, give their address, and then their statement.

4. Everyone will have an opportunity to speak. Therefore, all calls will be limited to three minutes on any one item.

5. Any concerns or questions citizens may have that do not relate directly to a scheduled item on the agenda will also be heard under "Citizen Concerns."