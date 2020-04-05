You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Council to vote on rezoning request for apartment, townhouse development
Sioux City Council to vote on rezoning request for apartment, townhouse development

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request so that a developer can expand an existing apartment and townhouse development in the Greenville neighborhood.

According to documents filed with the city, Sam Moos, of Hands Property of Siouxland, is asking that property lying within the 100 block of Hidden View Drive and within the 100 and 200 blocks of Cornelia Street be rezoned from neighborhood conservation to urban residential. Urban residential allows for the development of townhouses with more than four units on a single lot. 

Moos plants to build 52 townhouse/apartment units in the Hidden View Acres development, which already has 16 units. According to the documents, the property would operate similar to an apartment complex. Each unit could not be parceled and sold individually. 

Moos is also requesting the vacation of Second Street, Walnut Avenue, Third Street and the north/south alleys adjacent to 130 Hidden View Drive and 120 and 210 Cornelia Street. The Sioux City Engineering Division prefers that Third Street remain open to allow for future utility connections, as there is a water main in Third Street. Moos has stated that he can make the project work without Third Street, according to the documents. 

Of the 23 notices sent about the rezoning and vacation of alley requests, one resident, who lives on Third Street, expressed opposition to vacating Walnut Street. Another resident, who lives on Paxton Street, said in a written response to the city that he wants to purchase Walnut Street on the south side of his property. That property owner also expressed concerns about the project increasing his property taxes and said he doesn't want any new streets.

Download PDF Click here to view Sioux City Council meeting agenda
