SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked to approve a rezoning request Monday, so that a strip mall and restaurant can be built on a 2.79-acre tract of land on Floyd Boulevard.

Sioux City businessman Dolf Ivener is asking that 2809 Floyd Boulevard, which is currently zoned Business Park, be rezoned as General Commercial, according to city documents.

Restaurants are prohibited in Business Park. General Commercial allows for a broad range of smaller and larger scale commercial use types situated on parcels that have onsite parking.

The documents state that the rezoning request is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan, while the proposed land use, a strip mall, is consistent with several new developments along Floyd Boulevard.

Homes on Anna Court would be 35 or more feet above the commercial development and should have no impact on future residential development in that area, according to the documents.

"This makes a nice flat area for commercial development. There is a 35-foot elevation change in the rear of the lot that will buffer the commercial development area from the future residences on Anna Circle," the documents state.

The main access point to the site from Floyd Boulevard would likely be at least 200 feet north of Blue Drive, according to the documents. Currently, there is no sidewalk along Floyd Boulevard. A 10-foot-wide sidewalk would be required if the strip mall is built.

"Depending on grade and the final location of the detention pond there may be an access to the site from Blue Drive at least 40 feet west of Floyd Boulevard," the documents state.