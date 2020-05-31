Sioux City Council to vote on rezoning request for Fourth Street mixed-use structure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request for a proposed $6 million mixed-use structure in the 1200 block of Historic Fourth Street.

Des Moines-based Slingshot Architecture is asking that property at 1214 Fourth Street be rezoned from Business Park to General Commercial so that a five-story building, which would include 6,600 square feet of commercial retail space or restaurants on the main floor and 56 apartments on the upper four stories, can be constructed.

General Commercial, which is meant for a broad range of smaller and larger scale commercial use types situated on parcels that have on-site parking, meets the future land use designation and existing zoning and development in the vicinity of the project, according to documents filed with the city.

The documents, however, stated that the site plan, which was reviewed by city staff on March 26, had deficiencies with the zoning and sign ordinance. Setbacks, density, parking, landscaping, design standards, signage and storm water detention didn't meet minimum municipal code standards.