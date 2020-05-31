Sioux City Council to vote on rezoning request for Fourth Street mixed-use structure

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request for a proposed $6 million mixed-use structure in the 1200 block of Historic Fourth Street.
Des Moines-based Slingshot Architecture is asking that property at 1214 Fourth Street be rezoned from Business Park to General Commercial so that a five-story building, which would include 6,600 square feet of commercial retail space or restaurants on the main floor and 56 apartments on the upper four stories, can be constructed.
General Commercial, which is meant for a broad range of smaller and larger scale commercial use types situated on parcels that have on-site parking, meets the future land use designation and existing zoning and development in the vicinity of the project, according to documents filed with the city.
The documents, however, stated that the site plan, which was reviewed by city staff on March 26, had deficiencies with the zoning and sign ordinance. Setbacks, density, parking, landscaping, design standards, signage and storm water detention didn't meet minimum municipal code standards.
At a May 12 Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Senior Planner Chris Madsen said that a nearby business has signed an agreement stating it would be willing to lease 45 to 50 stalls to the developer and/or tenants directly, which would get the project closer to meeting municipal code requirements, according to the documents. Madsen said that city engineers would also need to review the calculations for the underground storm water prior to approving a building permit for the project.
The documents said a representative of Merge Urban Development Group, the petitioner's agent, stated during the meeting that Merge had contacted other parking sites, but no formal agreements had been made at the time.
The commission unanimously voted to move the rezoning request on to the council and also approved the site plan on the following conditions: storm water calculations be provided to the Engineering Division before a building permit is issued and the petitioner demonstrates, in writing, due diligence to identify parking sites adjacent to the property.
Thirteen notices regarding the project were sent to neighboring property owners. One phone response was received with concerns about parking being provided on the site, according to the documents.
The council voted in late December to authorize and approve a development and minimum assessment agreement with Merge.
Under the agreement, Merge committed to investing $6 million to purchase the property and develop the proposed project on Historic Fourth Street, completing the redevelopment of the property no later than Dec. 31, 2021, and entering into a minimum assessment agreement of $5 million for a period of 10 years. The city agreed to provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a 10-year period and supply a grant of $98,000 from its EPA brownfield funds to assist with site redevelopment costs.
